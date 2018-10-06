Menu
WATERFRONT VIEWS: 13 Lawrence St Bundaberg North is situated on 0.48 hectares, with direct access to the Burnett river.
Waterfront delight a boatie's dream in North Bundy

Katie Hall
by
6th Oct 2018 10:46 AM
WATER-lovers seeking a property close to the river are in for a treat with this unique home in Bundaberg North, offering direct access and uninterrupted views of the Burnett River.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom family home at 13 Lawrence St sits on .48ha of land that extends right to the riverbank through an artfully landscaped garden, featuring statement rock walls.

The home is currently listed for $950,000.

Location Property Agents selling agent Scott Wade said the house had several eye-catching points, most notably its location, which he said would be popular with "boaties and fishermen” alike.

"The main thing is definitely the waterfront aspect,” Mr Wade said.

"The property is elevated above flood level and extensive renovations and earthmoving work has been done at the back of the block.”

A large outdoor dining and entertainment area features views of the river, and at the back of the property there is a dedicated area for fishing off the riverbank.

There is plenty of room for a family to grow, with separate living rooms, family and dining rooms and a fifth bedroom-cum-office space.

The home is located close to a range of community amenities and attractions including the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens, Oakwood Park Golf Course and Bundaberg Golf Course.

Find your dream home in our Real Estate guide inside today's NewsMail. The guide has hundreds of Bundaberg region listings.

