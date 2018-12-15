Another site declared free of yellow crazy ants

YELLOW crazy ants have successfully been eradicated from a third site in the Far North.

The Wet Tropics Management Authority has announced that the residences and surrounding forested area at Waterfall Close, Edmonton are now clear of the invasive pest.

This is thanks to the organisation's Yellow Crazy Ant Eradication Program.

Executive director Scott Buchanan (above) thanked local residents for their support as crews worked to eradicate the pest from their backyards and surrounding forest.

"The eradication continues to reinforce the benefits of working collaboratively with the community to bring about great outcomes in the fight to eradicate yellow crazy ants," he said.

"This good news is tempered by a reminder for people to be vigilant as we come into the cyclone season and start to clean up our properties."

Dumping of garden clippings, plants and other vegetation is a major cause of ants being spread and use of council transfer stations is recommended.

Funding for the Yellow Crazy Ant Eradication Program is due to end in June 30, 2019, but the Wet Tropics Management Authority is now seeking further funding from the Australian and Queensland governments beyond to sustain and replicate the program's success.

Anyone who suspects they have yellow crazy ants are encouraged to contact the Wet Tropics Management Authority on email YCA@wtma.qld.gov.au or call 4241 0525.