‘WATER VISION’: Crisafulli brings shadow cabinet to town

Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli says his party is set to chart an "alternate vision" for water security in the region, as shadow cabinet ministers poured into town today.

Mr Crisafulli said trips to Paradise Dam were on the cards, along with looking into fresh water monitoring of the river, reef regulations, Queensland Health and how to grow tourism.

Speaking to media in Bundaberg today, Mr Crisafulli said every cabinet minister would have the opportunity to connect with the community in the area of their portfolio, including former leader Deb Frecklington visiting Paradise Dam in her capacity as minister for water security.

"This region's got so much to offer and we intend to make sure that we sure you that we are serious about bringing out the best of Bundy," Mr Crisafulli said.

"We want to be able to see people live and work in regional areas," Mr Crisafulli said.

The Opposition Leader said while it was four years before another state election, he was determined to put forward alternative plans for water in the region.

"We're not going to let the government off the hook on Paradise Dam, there were some decisions made that we believe fundamentally were the wrong ones," he said.

"We're going to hold them to account to do better and we're going to chart an alternate vision into the future.

"This was a dam that was built by the state government and the decision to rip it down was by the state government and in all of that mumbo jumbo I didn't hear a lot about genuine investigation about how we could secure the dam, expand the dam and expand agriculture.

"We're gonna have a water vision for this state that will make people excited for what regional Queensland can deliver."

Mr Crisafulli responded to questions regarding housing shortages in the region by levelling blame at State Government red tape which he said was causing delays to development and delved into the Covid-19 vaccine debate by saying the state needed to focus on getting more doses into more arms.