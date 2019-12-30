Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Officers are at the scene conducting traffic control.
Officers are at the scene conducting traffic control.
News

Water truck rolls on major highway

Caitlan Charles
30th Dec 2019 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMPTY water truck has rolled on the Peak Downs Highway.

The crash happened just before 3pm, south of the Copabella Mine site.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around.

"It's just a bit of a mess," he said, describing the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the driver was treated by paramedics and taken to Moranbah Hospital.

The QPS spokesman said police were on scene assisting with traffic control and a contraflow was in place to keep vehicles moving.

mine site mining truck crash water truck
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Starbucks in Bundaberg? Coffee giant tight-lipped

        premium_icon Starbucks in Bundaberg? Coffee giant tight-lipped

        News BUNDABERG has a low-key reputation as a city of cafes, but could the Godzilla of coffee have its eye on us?

        Silly Solly’s plans major expansion with 200 new jobs

        premium_icon Silly Solly’s plans major expansion with 200 new jobs

        Business Retailer plans big expansion despite shopping downturn

        7 Bundy court stories that happened around businesses

        premium_icon 7 Bundy court stories that happened around businesses

        News Recapping some of the year's biggest court stories