Water the place to shelter from cold weekend temps

IMPORTANT NOTE

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions easing, if you are at the beach, please maintain social distancing minimum guidelines and abide by new group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

It was a bit of a dreary day yesterday with some light rain and overcast skies dominating the day and looking ahead to the weekend we could be in for more of the same - particularly tomorrow.

Today will hopefully bring some sunshine with partially overcast skies and the chance of scattered showers, before tomorrow delivers rain periods along with chilly temperatures (a possible range of just 10 to 13 degrees).

Fingers crossed then that Sunday will see the sun reappear and the temperature climb to around 20 degrees, which is still cool, but at least tolerable.

The winds are set to stay quite stable over the coming days with W/SW to S/SW winds today at 10 to 15 knots, before tomorrow brings SW to S/SW winds at around 15 knots and almost identical for Sunday with SW to W/SW winds at around 15 knots.

Therefore, the take home message for the coming days will be to check out what is happening in the sky and also the temperature before planning your beach trip!

SWIMMING

The good news for swimmers this weekend is that despite the cool temperatures and forecast wet weather, is that the water temperature will almost certainly be warmer than the air temperature, and the forecast offshore winds will ensure the ocean remains mostly calm and flat on the beaches.

The evening high tides are the bigger high tides at present, but with the morning high tides predicted for between 8am and 9.30am over the coming days, the best time for swimmers to hit the beach will be any time from early morning through until late morning.

Now, with the offshore winds forecast for the next few days, all beaches will provide good swimming conditions as well.

If you are going for a swim, please be cautious and don't forget to check with the lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please try to swim only at patrolled beaches and only during patrol times - if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS

• NOTE: Surf lifesaving operations continue to operate in surveillance mode until further notice. Lifeguards will be on two local beaches only, and will continue to operate proactively, however there will be no flagged areas.

• Today and weekdays: None

• Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am to 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

Local surfers have once again enjoyed another run of good quality and fun waves across our local beaches this past week, and although the wave heights are slowly decreasing, we can still expect more small, clean and fun waves over the coming days.

The early mornings look likely to provide the better conditions, with the period an hour or two either side of high tide probably best for local beaches, although Agnes Water should also get better as the tide drops later in the morning.

Some long-period swell is forecast to impact SE Queensland beaches this weekend, but due to its E/SE direction, we probably will not see any significant increases on our local beaches, but definitely keep an eye on conditions through the weekend and into early next week just in case.

All local beaches should have small, clean waves, so check out your favourite, uncrowded spot in the hope of finding some fun.

- Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland