Water shortage a 'berry' big problem

AFTER just four years of turning an orchard into a multi-million dollar enterprise, management of Smart Berries is concerned that the water could dry out due to water supply cuts made to the Boyne River.

Smart Berries manager Stewart "Blade" McKenzie, said the costs would be a huge hit to irrigators and farmers.

"It will mostly affect us on the pumping costs and the hassle of getting water," Mr McKenzie said.

He said his farm used the Burnett River as another water supply so he wouldn't be 100% affected, however he was not sure how long that would last.

"Our main infrastructure comes from the Boyne, the Burnett was put in a few years ago as a precautionary in case an incident was going to happen," Mr McKenzie said.

"We are starting to struggle now as we are on drip, you need that rain to keep the root systems over the whole bed going," he said.

In his four years farming in Mundubbera Mr McKenzie believes it's the worst it has ever been.

"I would say it's the worst it has been, we got here in 2013," Mr McKenzie said.

This season Smart Berries is increasing its production capacity significantly.

"We will be increasing our productions here to about 20 hectares, it won't be huge but there will be a fair bit coming off," Mr McKenzie said.

He said that the Boyne was a widely discussed topic across the region and agreed the government needed to do something.

"We get about 80% of our water from the Boyne which means there's an extra cost from getting water at the Burnett and as it gets shorter there, it becomes a bigger problem," he said.

"For some reason if they start releasing, by the time it gets to us there won't be much water left."

Smart Berries uses five to six megalitres per hectare but at the moment they are using four litres per plant.

"We have changed our irrigation so we are only using light irrigation to keep the moisture on top," Mr McKenzie said.

Smart Berries produces over 14 different blueberry varieties.