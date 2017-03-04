Water security a priority for Bundaberg: Nicholls

A NEW dam in Bundaberg to provide water security for the region; naming and shaming of young criminals to tackle rising regional youth crime and; a 10-year action plan to improve the Bruce Highway are all part of the LNP's new plan to win State Government.

The LNP's New Deal for Regional Queensland plan, unveiled in Bundaberg today, is the blueprint it hopes to take to regional Queensland in a bid to ward off growing support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, particularly in areas such as Bundaberg.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls called together all state and federal members of the LNP in regional, rural and provincial Queensland for a Regional Members' Council in Bundaberg.

Mr Nicholls said, if elected, he would work with the Federal Government to try get funding for dams and water infrastructure, especially around Bundaberg where it has just come off its driest February in history.

"(Bundaberg) is also where horticulture and small crops are such an important part of the economy over the past 10 years,” Mr Nicholls said.

"Whether it's Austchilli, cucumbers, lettuces and tomatoes, there is a tremendous opportunity for Bundy and water is obviously essential.”

Mr Nicholls would not commit to building a new dam in the region, but said he would wait until a study determined if it was feasible.

"We believe in building them and their potential to unlock the value in the region,” he said.

"You have Paradise Dam here already so it's about making sure that water in that dam is available and available at the right time.”

Crime will be a focus for the LNP as Mr Nicholls said regional crime rates were beginning to spiral.

To combat this, Mr Nicholls said young people who continually committed crimes would be named and shamed.

"We remove the principle of jail as a last resort so the sentence from the magistrate can actually fit the crime,” he said.

"You don't wait until they have been up before the magistrate four or five times before there is a custodial sentence in youth detention centre.”

Mr Nicholls said fixing the vital "eastern artery”, also known as the Bruce Hwy, was an important issue for Bundaberg and the Wide Bay.

"For the Wide Bay region, making sure the Bruce Hwy is open and it doesn't go under water every time it floods and it's safe for people to use,” he said.

Also part of the plan is a policy to help cane growers have choice in marketing their economic interests, a comprehensive ice strategy to reduce drug abuse and a proposal to restore the $500 million Royalties for the Regions infrastructure program.

