Water security a priority for Bundaberg: Nicholls

Jim Alouat
| 4th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
JOBS PACKAGE: Deputy LNP Leader Deb Frecklington, LNP Leader Tim Nicholls, Shane Simpson and Rob Cook at Tender Sprouted Meats in Bundaberg.
JOBS PACKAGE: Deputy LNP Leader Deb Frecklington, LNP Leader Tim Nicholls, Shane Simpson and Rob Cook at Tender Sprouted Meats in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN030317LNP11

A NEW dam in Bundaberg to provide water security for the region; naming and shaming of young criminals to tackle rising regional youth crime and; a 10-year action plan to improve the Bruce Highway are all part of the LNP's new plan to win State Government.

The LNP's New Deal for Regional Queensland plan, unveiled in Bundaberg today, is the blueprint it hopes to take to regional Queensland in a bid to ward off growing support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, particularly in areas such as Bundaberg.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls called together all state and federal members of the LNP in regional, rural and provincial Queensland for a Regional Members' Council in Bundaberg.

Mr Nicholls said, if elected, he would work with the Federal Government to try get funding for dams and water infrastructure, especially around Bundaberg where it has just come off its driest February in history.

"(Bundaberg) is also where horticulture and small crops are such an important part of the economy over the past 10 years,” Mr Nicholls said.

"Whether it's Austchilli, cucumbers, lettuces and tomatoes, there is a tremendous opportunity for Bundy and water is obviously essential.”

JOBS PACKAGE: Rob and Sarah Cook, LNP Leader Tim Nicholls, Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington, Shane and Kobie Simpson at Tender Sprouted Meats in Bundaberg.
JOBS PACKAGE: Rob and Sarah Cook, LNP Leader Tim Nicholls, Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington, Shane and Kobie Simpson at Tender Sprouted Meats in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN030317LNP12

Mr Nicholls would not commit to building a new dam in the region, but said he would wait until a study determined if it was feasible.

"We believe in building them and their potential to unlock the value in the region,” he said.

"You have Paradise Dam here already so it's about making sure that water in that dam is available and available at the right time.”

Crime will be a focus for the LNP as Mr Nicholls said regional crime rates were beginning to spiral.

To combat this, Mr Nicholls said young people who continually committed crimes would be named and shamed.

"We remove the principle of jail as a last resort so the sentence from the magistrate can actually fit the crime,” he said.

"You don't wait until they have been up before the magistrate four or five times before there is a custodial sentence in youth detention centre.”

Mr Nicholls said fixing the vital "eastern artery”, also known as the Bruce Hwy, was an important issue for Bundaberg and the Wide Bay.

"For the Wide Bay region, making sure the Bruce Hwy is open and it doesn't go under water every time it floods and it's safe for people to use,” he said.

Also part of the plan is a policy to help cane growers have choice in marketing their economic interests, a comprehensive ice strategy to reduce drug abuse and a proposal to restore the $500 million Royalties for the Regions infrastructure program.

JOBS PACKAGE: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls Makes announcements at the Tender Sprouted Meats butchers in Bundaberg.
JOBS PACKAGE: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls Makes announcements at the Tender Sprouted Meats butchers in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN030317LNP2

The LNP's 'New Deal' for Regional Queensland includes:

  • Support for a new economically viable coal-fired power station in North Queensland.
  • Implement a 10 year action plan to improve the Bruce Highway.
  • New infrastructure including dams to provide water security and job creating agricultural projects.
  • Tough new measures to tackle the regional crime crisis.
  • Implement the $500 million Royalties for the Regions infrastructure program.
  • Implement a $100 million youth jobs package to boost employment and assist small business.
  • We will oppose Labor's irresponsible 50% renewable energy policy.
  • A plan to provide ongoing support for our resources industry, particularly coal jobs in central Queensland.
  • Ensure fair Vegetation Management laws remain in place (Labor has promised to penalise farmers)
  • Continue to be the only party that fights for canegrowers and farmers with workable policy solutions.
  • A comprehensive tourism plan, including free WiFi hotspots.
  • Protect and enhance the Great Barrier Reef.
  • Implement our comprehensive Ice Strategy, to reduce drug abuse.
Topics:  david batt deb frecklington drought lnp qldpol state election stephen bennett tim nicholls water allocation

