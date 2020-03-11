Water restrictions relaxed for Biggenden residents

Water restrictions have been reduced from level three to level one for Biggenden residents.

WATER restrictions are being reduced in the North Burnnett after receiving some much needed rainfall.

Decent rainfall over the past few weeks allowed a resolution to be passed at the council’s general meeting in Eidsvold on Wednesday February 4.

The council decided that effective from Tuesday, March 10 level three water restrictions would be reduced to level one water restrictions for premises connected to the reticulated water supply in Biggenden.

Level one restrictions for Biggenden include:

– Sprinkling only permitted on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 4pm and

– Attended hand held hoses or bucket watering is permitted at any time.

– Water must not be used to clean paved areas (unless required as the result of accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency).

– Private swimming pools or spas may only be topped up during permitted watering times.

– Commercial market garden or plant nurseries – no restrictions on designated watering days.

Exemptions may apply.

The council’s technical services team will continue to monitor bore water levels in Biggenden and will advise of any further changes as they are required.

For further information on water restrictions you can contact council’s technical services team on 1300 696 272 or by emailing admin@northburnett.qld.gov.au.