How to save during water restrictions

CAIRNS Regional Council has revealed the start date for Level 1 water restrictions to begin — this is what you need to know.

CAIRNS Regional Council will introduce Level 1 water restrictions from tomorrow despite overnight showers across the region.

The watering cutbacks will begin at 9am following Copperlode Dam's fall to 79 per cent capacity.

If the dam level continues dropping at its current rate of more than 1 per cent per week, Level 2 restrictions are likely at the start of December.

Mayor Bob Manning encouraged all residents to think about their water use.

"The restrictions only affect sprinkler watering times, but all residents and businesses can help to reduce the strain on our water supplies by using water wisely in day-to-day activities and conserving water where possible," he said.

"There is a chance of rain over the weekend but it's unlikely we'll get enough to top up the dam.

"We do hope the rain will help green up lawns and gardens so there is less need to turn on a sprinkler."

You can still wash your dog, just like this big stinky boy. PICTURE: AAP IMAGE/MATT LOXTON

Under Level 1 water restrictions:

■ Sprinklers may be used between the hours of 6am-8am and 6pm-8pm only.

■ Odd-numbered houses (street numbers ending with 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) are permitted to use sprinklers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only.

■ Even-numbered houses (numbers ending with 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may use sprinklers on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays only

■ No sprinkler use is permitted on Mondays.

■ Handheld hoses with a trigger nozzle, watering cans and buckets can be used at any time.

Penguin sprinkling should be kept to a bare minimum, at least until Copperlode cops a decent drenching. PICTURE: DAVID CAIRD

Water saving tips

■ Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth or shaving

■ Install a four-star dual-flush toilet - saves up to 8 litres of water every flush

■ Run a full load in a water efficient dishwasher

■ Rinse vegetables in a bowl and then use the water on your garden

■ Store drinking-water in the fridge-running the tap until it is cool wastes up to 15 litres a minute

■ Divert grey water from your washing machine for immediate use on your garden (except vegetables)

■ Mulch your garden generously

■ Compost food scraps - compost enriches the soil by helping it absorb and hold more water

■ Check pools for leaks

■ Shade your pool to reduce evaporation

■ Install a rainwater tank to help reduce town water supply and your water bills

■ Replace old shower heads with water efficient models

■ Check all taps for water leaks

■ Install flow restricts and aerators into taps around the house

■ Use a broom or blower to clean out garages, driveways or patios instead of the hose