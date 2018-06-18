Water problems: Residents upset by delays for drainage

FED UP: McCarthy Street residents Malakai Koloi and Elaine Collett are not happy.

ANGRY, disappointed and let down is the general consensus in McCarthy St, after residents were advised their 11-year drainage project has been postponed yet again.

Malakai Holoi has lived in the street for 26 years and met with four different mayors about water drainage problems for residents and students who use the thoroughfare.

The project was finally confirmed for July.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor said there was no "continual delay” because the project was only ever to be done this year.

"Through strong representation from former councillor (Peter) Heuser and now councillor (John) Learmonth, we are very pleased to be delivering this project,” Cr Trevor said.

"We do sympathise with the residents, it has been a long time coming for them, but we are delivering on drainage as a high priority.

"The delays have been caused by the storm that swept through Bundaberg in October last year which pushed everything back, and I think postponing the project by just a few months isn't too much to ask.

"No one will be more happy to see the job start than myself and the councillors involved.”