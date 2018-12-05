Southeast’s newest water parks

Logan Central and Flagstone are expected to get water parks, like this one at Hervey Bay, by Christmas next year.

CHRISTMAS next year will be a much cooler affair for Logan residents with two new water parks planned for the city.

Logan City Council and developer Peet will stump up a joint $5 million to build the two water play areas - one at Logan Central and the other at Flagstone.

The Flagstone site will be at the new Flagstone Regional Park, in Flagstonian Dve, next to a skate plaza, dog park and one of the biggest community playgrounds in southeast Queensland, which opens this weekend.

The other park, a fully-council owned facility, will be at Logan Gardens, behind council offices in Wembley Rd. Council's Community Services director will be given delegated authority to finalise and execute deals for the delivery and maintenance of the parks.

The two water parks are not to be confused with council's plan for a wave park at the old Antiques Style Market building on the Pacific Highway slip road at Loganholme.

That site, which is the subject of a court battle with Alma Park Zoo operators, has been earmarked for a wave pool.

Council said both parks would be "zero-depth" watercourses with waterfalls. They would also include climbing structures, water jets and bubblers. Shade structures and amenities would also be built.

Division 2 councillor Russell Lutton said he had campaigned for a Logan Central water park ever since the public pool was turned into a carpark 20 years ago.

"One of the innovative ideas is to be able to turn off the water during winter," he said. "This will allow full use of the play areas in colder months."

Logan Gardens was identified as a preferred location for the water play area after a citywide site analysis.

Cr Lutton said it was hoped the end result would offer waterfalls for older children, a spraying water zone for younger children and a play area of water diversion channels. There will also be a lawn area for picnics.

The details for the Flagstone park are still being finalised but it is expected the water play area could include a 10-metre treehouse with water features, tree-shaped waterfalls, a spiral staircase to a treehouse lookout, a watercourse with jets and blasters and shade structures.

Peet Limited chief executive Brendan Gore said the water play area would be an attractive addition to the 10-hectare Flagstone Regional Park being developed over four years at a cost of more than $12 million.

Completion dates for both parks are subject to finalisation of design and construction plans but are forecast to be operating by late 2019.