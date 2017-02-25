Water park gets a mention in council's five-year plan

BUNDABERG Regional Council is primed to splash the cash over the next five years with a number of projects in the pipeline - but there's one initiative they wouldn't dare scrap from the agenda.

An aquatic/water play facility has been slated for consideration in the council's recently released five-year Corporate Plan.

Yesterday a council spokesman said a feasibility study commissioned in 2013 outlined plans for a $25m facility that would included a lagoon, indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, cafe and child-minding facilities.

While the project is still just a pipedream, it remains on the council's radar as something the community wants to see happen.

Other initiatives it will consider include a central cultural precinct; redevelopment of the old showgrounds; Smart City planning; LED street lighting; a regional adventure hub and village green; a disaster co-ordination centre; coastal foreshore enhancements; and a central innovation precinct.

The spokesman said the idea for the adventure hub was to cater to increased play activity.

"The adventure hub would stimulate children at play and the green space would provide an attractive area in which to locate the hub," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile the cultural precinct was an idea floated to cater to the region's diversity and would "have the capability of expanding the current arts and cultural space of the Bundaberg region into a precinct location".

Other projects the council is hoping to push forward and which have already been made public include an expansion to the airport taxi-way, redevelopment of Anzac Park; Stage 2 of the Multiplex; Burnett Heads Streetscape; Riverside Masterplan; Bundaberg to Coastal Pathway and the CBD revitalisation.

The plan is a chance for the council to do some future planning and ensure it is in line with the needs and desires of the community.

Available on the council's website, the 60-page document invites residents to have their say to help shape the region's future.

Mayor Jack Dempsey is encouraging people to take part and build a better Bundaberg.

"This plan is our roadmap to the future and we need to ensure the community is satisfied the directions we have set and the goals we aspire to achieve are in tandem with their thinking and desired outcomes," he said.

"I encourage the wider community not to view the Corporate Plan as some high level document that promotes a philosophical explanation of why the council does what it does, but rather see it as a set of riding instructions for the strategic delivery of community services and infrastructure."

Council governance and communications spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the report identified 23 projects to be considered as well as more long-term initiatives.

Community consultation will remain open until Thursday, March 9, and residents can have their say and provide feedback on the plan by completing a brief survey that can be found at bundaberg.qld.gov.au under the "Have Your Say" button.