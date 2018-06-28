WATER PARK: Bucket play area included in $800k spend

FAMILY FUN: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at Norville pool, which will have a new play area and water facility installed.

THE installation of an $800,000 bucket play area at the Norville Park Swimming Pool is set to provide hours of fun for the region's toddlers.

Venues and facilities portfolio spokesman John Learmonth said the improvements were continuing at the Norville Park Olympic Pool following a million-dollar makeover of its two pools last year.

"An extra $800,000 will be invested in the new financial year, with half-a-million dollars completing the $800,000 shaded bucket play area and a $300,000 shade cover to be installed over the 25-metre pool,” Cr Learmonth said.

"Concept plans for the water play area are expected to be available by early September, with council now calling tenders for design and construction.”

Facility manager Michele Watson said pool users had frequently provided feedback about the need for increased shade and play facilities in the region.

"We have up to 7000 people through the gates a month in summer and additional shade would be very helpful,” Ms Watson said.

"We have a lot of families asking for it so I know it will be popular.”

As owner of Bundaberg Swim Academy, Ms Watson said a water play area could have positive impacts for those learning to swim.

"Interactive water play is a lot of fun and it encourages young families to participate in water activities in a safe and nurturing environment,” she said.

"It is beneficial not just for young people but also for people with disabilities who can use a fun, shallow area to gain some water confidence and enjoy it at the same time. It's going to be a great asset for the community.”

Divisional representative Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the bucket play area added a new recreational dimension for toddlers and small children.

"This will provide a safe, secure and appropriate area for families with young children to enjoy an experience that offers fun in a safe environment,” he said.

"Significant resources have been invested into the Norville Park pools, with a complete refurbishment last year including competition standard timing equipment and a lift providing access for people with disabilities.

"This is an area widely utilised during the swimming season, especially for timekeepers.”

Cr Learmonth said the council was committed to a sun-safe policy and was allocating funds across the region to ensure play areas provide an appropriate level of sun protection.