Wetside Water Park became a crime scene.
Wetside Water Park became a crime scene.
Water park becomes a crime scene during bloody break-in

Annie Perets
by
3rd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
WETSIDE Water Park became a crime scene when the park's office was broken into and a safe containing thousands of dollars was stolen.

Robert James Traynor, 53, smashed a window to gain entry inside the office, but ended up cutting his head on the glass causing him to leave blood stains inside.

Despite the circumstantial evidence, he has maintained innocence over the event which happened sometime between the morning of December 31 and the evening of January 1, 2018.

A trial was held in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the charge of entering a premises with intent.

Traynor's version of events was that he had bought marijuana from two individuals at the location, who had smashed his head through the window.

In his final submission, Traynor said it was in his character to admit his wrongdoings but to fight for the truth when wrongfully accused.

"I don't remember lugging a safe," he said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge found Traynor guilty of the crime.

The safe, containing $5060, was not recovered.

Traynor was sentenced to nine-months in jail, with the term wholly suspended for an operational period of three years. The Kawungan man was also ordered to pay restitution.

