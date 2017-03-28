Flash flooding affecting roads around Bundaberg

BUNDABERG Port Rd, Goodwood Rd and Moore Park Rd are all affected by flash flooding this afternoon, Queensland Traffic is reporting.

As Cyclone Debbie brings heavy rain to the Wide Bay region drivers have been urged to take care and to avoid unnecessary travel.

Bundaberg Port Road, ..., Qunaba and Burnett Heads. Flash flooding - All lanes affected. https://t.co/mLmhRc6Db6 — QLDTrafficMWFWB (@QLDTrafficMWFWB) March 28, 2017

At 5pm Queensland Traffic put out an alert that all lanes of the Bundaberg Port Rd were affected by water at Qunaba and Burnett Heads.

Both directions are affected but there are no delays expected and drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

The same advice has been posted for Goodwood Rd at Elliott and Kinkuna, and Moore Park Rd at Gooburrum.

Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

Find out more about road closures at qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.