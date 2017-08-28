Water meter reading happening around region

Water consumption charges resulting from the meter readings would be included on the next rate notice.

CONTRACTORS have begun reading water meters throughout the region for the half year period ending December 31.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said water consumption charges resulting from the meter readings would be included on the next rate notice, to be delivered in February 2018.

"Council will endeavour to advise ratepayers in writing if their water consumption is considerably higher than normal, as that may indicate a water leak on their property,” the spokesperson said.

"However, Council encourages ratepayers to monitor their own water usage, shown on their water meters, to detect a leak as soon as possible, which will save water and reduce their water charges.”

Details on how to read your water meter are available on Council's website or from any Council Service Centre.

Should ratepayers experience a water leak they may be eligible for relief from the resulting higher than normal water charges.

A copy of Council's Water Leak Relief Policy is available on Council's Website or from any Council Service Centre.

The water meter reading schedule includes Bundaberg City from August to October, Bargara and surrounds October to November, Childers and surrounds in November and Gin Gin and surrounds November to December.

Council's water meter reading contractors are required to return soil or other material that is removed from the meter box to take a reading. This prevents drains being blocked or ratepayer lawns being damaged by anything removed from the meter box, but this sometimes leads to ratepayer concerns that their water meter has not been read.

For the safety of Council's water meter reading contractors, please ensure your animals are enclosed within your property.

All water meter reading contractors carry official Council identification.

For any enquiries regarding water charges or rates, contact Bundaberg Regional Council by phone on 1300 883 699, fax on (07) 4150 5410, or email at ceo@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.