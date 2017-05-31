Water main fails at Bargara

RESIDENTS and businesses in the northern areas of Bargara experienced disruptions to their water supply this morning following a "significant failure” in a water main along Bargara Rd.

Bundaberg councillor Greg Barnes said the "unpredictable failure of a main valve” was responsible for the disruption.

The shopping centre and school were among the affected areas, while the council arranged an emergency supply to Bargara State School just nearby.

The failure happened while work was being done on the block of council land on the corner of Bargara and Potters Rds.

"Pressurised testing was carried out before the work began, so it isn't known how it happened,” Cr Barnes said.

"The problem has now been contained and water pressure is again building and all residents should be experiencing delivery of water.

"Council apologises for this incident as it is aware of the inconvenience loss of service can cause.”