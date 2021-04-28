An extension to the On-farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate Scheme will give farmers impacted by drought more time to apply for funding.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said farmers will now have until June next year to use the $50 million in funding secured for the EWIRS by the coalition government in the 2020-21 budget.

“This is great news for drought affected farmers as these rebates allow farmers to take proactive steps to ensure their properties remain drought resilient,” he said.

“The scheme can be used to fund small scale on-farm drought proofing water projects, including buying and laying pipes, installing water storage devices, such as tanks and troughs associated with stock watering and desilting dams and water bores.

“Farmers value the rebate because it helps them manage the here-and-now when it comes to keeping livestock alive in a drought – but importantly it also improves productivity so they are better prepared for the next inevitable drought at some point in the future.

“All we need now is for the Queensland State Labor Government to sign up to the program so Queensland farmers can access this funding.

“While the program was and continues to be funded by the Federal Government, it was managed by the Queensland State Labor Government, which allowed the program to be heavily oversubscribed and farmers left out of pocket.

“I want to assure those local farmers who have already invested money in good faith that once Queensland signs up to this program that they will be prioritised to be reimbursed.”

For more information on the rebate visit the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment website.

Originally published as Water infrastructure rebate scheme extended