Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews were on scene for seven hours at Bororen blaze.
Crews were on scene for seven hours at Bororen blaze.
News

Water bombing helicopter called in for Bororen blaze

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Oct 2020 9:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews and a waterbombing helicopter was what was needed to contain the vegetation fire at Bororen yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were on scene for seven hours controlling the blaze at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Daisey Dell Road.

She said crews were on scene from 1.30pm and left at 6pm after the fire was controlled.

It is believed the fire started from the side of the road.

It is unknown what started the blaze.

bororen vegetation fires
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping Childers cool with $100k election promise

        Premium Content Keeping Childers cool with $100k election promise

        News Incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is set to splash the cash in Childers if the LNP wins the upcoming state election.

        Two of the worst Woodgate drivers in court this week

        Premium Content Two of the worst Woodgate drivers in court this week

        News One of the man was involved in a crash earlier this year.

        40+ PHOTOS: Inclusive rugby union carnival kicks off

        Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Inclusive rugby union carnival kicks off

        News See some of the action on the field and photos from the sideline.

        ‘I must imprison you’: Man jailed for drunken crash with kids in car

        Premium Content ‘I must imprison you’: Man jailed for drunken crash with kids...

        News He was already disqualified from driving at the time but is now taking steps to get...