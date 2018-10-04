Menu
DRONE VISION: Crews battle fire front
News

Water bombing chopper assisting crews at large grass fire

Andrew Korner
by
4th Oct 2018 12:12 PM
A water bombing chopper is attacking the western edge of a large grassfire burning at Rosewood.

The fire first broke out just before 9.45am in a paddock near Rosewood State High School, at Lanefield Rd.

Since then 15 urban and rural crews have been called to assist, along with the chopper.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says the fire has already burned through about 25 hectares, however weather conditions were favourable and the fire was yet to seriously threaten any nearby properties.

    Local Partners