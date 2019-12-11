Menu
A file photo of a helicopter waterbombing.
Water bombers supporting ground crews at Mingo fire

Crystal Jones
by
11th Dec 2019 12:09 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Gayndah Mount Perry Road and Kalliwa Connection Road, Mingo.

Water bombing aircraft are supporting ground crews, who are working with heavy machinery to strengthen containment lines.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Bundaberg News Mail

