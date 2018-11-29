Water bomb at the ready for Burnett fires

A water bomb is at the ready at Gayndah airport on November 29 as severe weather is forecast for the next few days.

A water bomb is at the ready at Gayndah airport on November 29 as severe weather is forecast for the next few days. Felicity Ripper

WATER bombing planned to help fight a fire on Mundubbera Durong Rd has been called off for the time being as fire fighters have the 1800 hectare blaze under control.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has made the call to keep a water bomb, set up at the airport this morning, on hand as the fire danger rating for the region remains severe.

"I just got a phone call to say they've called it off for the time being so they must have it under control," Gayndah Fire and Rescue Service Captain Ron Mitchell said.

"We've kept the water bomb here in case we need it ready over the next few days, because it takes an hour or so to set it up."

North Burnett Regional Councillor John Zahl said the council would supply truck loads of water if it's needed to fight fires.

"Once we get the water bomb set up here we don't use water out of the mains, we have it brought in from a truck," Mr Mitchell said.

North Burnett Deputy Mayor Faye Whelan said no smoke was affecting Mundubbera's town centre.

"There are no visible signs of the fire in the Mundubbera township, from here everything seems fairly normal and we've been told that they have the fire under control," she said.