Watching out for turtles this nesting season

Flatback turtle hatchlings making their way to the ocean.

FROM now until January, mother marine turtles will arrive on Central Queensland beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.

Turtles have been repeating this process annually for more than 150 million years. However, with six of the seven species struggling to survive, this event is more magic and important than ever.

To give the next generation of turtles a fighting chance, Team Turtle CQ volunteers and the Fitzroy Basin Association are asking all Central Queenslanders for help.

Team Turtle CQ is a volunteer-based network of beach observers who walk their designated beach to identify and record signs of turtles or things that may jeopardise their chances of survival.

The data recorded is used to help increase the marine turtles' chances of survival and help FBA develop verifiable trends and patterns of local marine turtle nesting and hatching behaviour.

A turtle making her way back to the ocean after nesting at Heron Island.

They are asking all Central Queenslanders to do their bit too, and you don't need to be anywhere near the ocean to do so.

Marine debris affects marine turtles throughout their life cycles. Mother turtles may give up on laying eggs if they cannot dig through the rubbish on nesting beaches.

This nesting and hatching season, Team Turtle CQ and FBA are asking that you reduce, avoid and recycle in the name of our local turtles.

Reduce the amount of plastic you consume by looking for waste-free alternatives, and recycle and be mindful of where your rubbish might end up.

Team Turtle CQ is supported by FBA through funding from the Australian Government National Landcare Program.

To learn more visit www.fba.org.au.