WATCH: Woman in hospital after dirt road crash

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after rolling her car on a dirt road south of Bundaberg.

The silver Hyundai Getz was heading east and appeared to have skidded and swerved for about 100m before flipping and ending up righted, facing backwards, on Woodward Rd at Kensington.

Woodward Rd rollover: Police, ambulance and fire services attended a crash on Woodward Rd, Kensington on Monday, March 13, 2017.

The accident happened at just before 3pm and police, fire and ambulance teams attended the scene.

It is believed the woman had minor injuries and called relatives who came to her aid.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.