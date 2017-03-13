WATCH: Woman in hospital after dirt road crash

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after rolling her car on a dirt road south of Bundaberg.
The silver Hyundai Getz was heading east and appeared to have skidded and swerved for about 100m before flipping and ending up righted, facing backwards, on Woodward Rd at Kensington.
The accident happened at just before 3pm and police, fire and ambulance teams attended the scene.
It is believed the woman had minor injuries and called relatives who came to her aid.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.