Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

WATCH: Where to taste Australia’s best beef

9th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: 4:03 PM

THE cancellation of the 2020 Brisbane Ekka wasn't going to stop the RNA Paddock to Plate competition from rewarding the nation's top beef producers.

Stake cravings can be satisfied as competition presenter JBS Australia partner with Fitzy's to bring the Royal 100 rib fillet to the city.

Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons said they were happy to showcase the famous beef as a signature dish on their menu.

"It's quiet a limited run. We will be serving the rib fillet as chef desires - first in best dressed." he said.

 

