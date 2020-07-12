Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Whale wake up
Environment

WATCH: Whale wake-up ‘perfect way to start the day’

Christian Berechree
12th Jul 2020 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT a way to wake up.

That was the thought that went through Liz Carter's head as two humpback whales swam past her boat this morning.

The Hervey Bay whale and dolphin enthusiast shared a stunning video of the two ocean giants frolicking near her family's boat, anchored off Rooney Point, Fraser Island.

"Standing up on the deck of the boat, we heard the familiar blows," Mrs Carter said.

"I was not expecting to see any this weekend given it's only the start of the season and they are far and few between."

Liz Carter - whale / dolphin activist.
Liz Carter - whale / dolphin activist.

While the humpbacks are the stars of the world whale heritage site's annual whale watching season, Mrs Carter said another breed made an appearance during her trip.

"A minke whale has elusively been swimming around and another humpback has swim by the boat," she told the Chronicle.

"It was the perfect way to start the day."

Mrs Carter - a well-known cetacean activist who regularly visits Taiji, Japan, to witness and film the town's annual dolphin hunt - said she hoped the sighting was the start of good things to come.

"I'm really looking forward to a wonderful whale season for the Hervey Bay tour operators and to having many more experiences with these majestic beings," she said.

More Stories

fcwhales hervey bay humpbacks hervey bay whale watching
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital after crashing into barbed wire fence

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after crashing into barbed wire fence

        News THE patient was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

        Bundaberg heads back in time with weekend at the flicks

        premium_icon Bundaberg heads back in time with weekend at the flicks

        News Grab your bomber jacket and grease up your hair as Bundy travels back in time to a...

        Landcare rewards Bargara couple for tree care

        premium_icon Landcare rewards Bargara couple for tree care

        News Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson estimated the tree to be between 50 and...

        Bundy cafe owner encourages Australia to visit region

        premium_icon Bundy cafe owner encourages Australia to visit region

        News A local business owner and recipient of the Queensland Tourism Awards featured on...