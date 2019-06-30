Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Rogue water buffalo spotted roaming around Ayr
Offbeat

WATCH: Water buffalo roams the streets

by JULIA BRADLEY
30th Jun 2019 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROGUE water buffalo, caught on camera roaming around the streets of Ayr, has wandered off into a cane field.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said crews were called to Margaret St about 8.30pm on Friday to reports a water buffalo was roaming the street.

Reports suggested the animal was initially roaming a vacant block of land but had wandered down a main street.

Local resident Caitlin Przesmycki spotted the animal and quickly posted a video to a Burdekin Facebook page.

Other Facebook users were quick to respond, cracking jokes like "I hope Ayr does not have a China shop" and "No need to come to Spain to see the running of the bulls".

The animal ended up in a cane field near MacKenzie St about 11pm.

"There were no reports of traffic dramas as there wasn't too much traffic in Ayr at that time," the police spokesman said.

"There were no reports of any concerns of damage."

More Stories

ayr editors picks water buffalo wild animal

Top Stories

    OPINON: Immigration gap widens

    premium_icon OPINON: Immigration gap widens

    Opinion IT WOULD appear most of Australia's lefties are crying into their orange-frappe mochaccinos, and those on right are beating their chest in victory.

    One hospitalised after two vehicle crash

    premium_icon One hospitalised after two vehicle crash

    News One person hospitalised after two vehicle crash in Bundy

    Surf warning for state’s southeast

    premium_icon Surf warning for state’s southeast

    Weather A hazardous surf warning has been issued across parts of the state

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards