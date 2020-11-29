Menu
Fraser Island inferno
News

WATCH: Vistor captures shocking footage of flames on Fraser

Carlie Walker
29th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
WITH Fraser Island closed to visitors, Jo Bosamquet was one of the few people remaining as a bushfire that has raged for about six weeks continued to burn.

Ms Bosamquet said she had felt safe at all times on the island, speaking with rangers and firefighters about the efforts to control the blaze.

It is believed to have been started by an illegal campfire.

Police attended Eurong Beach Resort over the weekend as well, she said, to check on the wellbeing of the island’s remaining visitors.

The fire burning near Cathedral's on Fraser Island.
On Thursday the department released a statement explaining why the fire had proven so hard to fight.

Ms Bosamquet said the rangers and firefighters had told her how inaccessible the fires were.

The task was made harder because crews were unable to use saltwater to fight the fire in areas with freshwater lakes.

“Hence why the fire has been going as long as it has been,” she said.

A dingo on the beach on Fraser Island.
Ms Bosamquet said containment lines were being continuously monitored to protect people and property on the island and ensure the blaze doesn’t get out of control.

She said there was ash in the air as well as smoke, but there were upsides to being on the island.

Visits to Champagne Pools and Lake McKenzie had been enjoyable with fewer people around, she said.

“It’s so quiet and lovely, we’re enjoying Fraser more than when it’s full of people,” she said.

