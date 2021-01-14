WATCH: Viral video of 4WD on sand dunes under investigation

Authorities are investigating viral footage of keen 4WDers allegedly driving over the dunes at Fraser Island.

The video was posted to YouTube on January 11 by an account called elkanguro2007 with a description reading “Cudos (sic) to the driver, beat the tide like a pro”.

The driver of the Toyota Fortuner can be seen going up the dunes multiple times to avoid the water.

“We’re safe, in case a massive wave comes, we’re all good up here,” one man said.

“If anyone saw us right now they would think we’re literally insane,” a woman added.

The seatbelt alarm can also be heard beeping and an occupant of the vehicle saying “I don’t give a f--k about seatbelts”.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife state compliance manager Michael Devery said the matter will be investigated in conjunction with Queensland Police.

He warned 4WDers ahead of Australia Day public holiday that driving on the dunes is illegal and can attract a $2670 fine.

“The sand dunes are particularly protected because not only do they contain fragile vegetation which holds them together, but at this time of year when it’s turtle nesting season you may impact on a turtle or eggs,” Mr Devery said.

Mr Devery advised those who find themselves caught by an incoming tide, particularly a high tide, to “forget it”.

“Driving along the beach is subject to tide so you need to think about a couple of key things when you’re about to go onto the beach,” he said.

“Drive sensibly and drive to the conditions – remember all the road rules apply as they do on any road.

“Do your research before you go and check the tides.

“If you’re approaching the beach and the tide’s not right to allow you to safely traverse, then wait, the tide will change again.

“It’s very much the same principle as flooding – if it’s flooded forget it.”

The video was shared to the I Got Bogged on Fraser Island Facebook page and was greeted with more than 300 comments shaming the driver.

“This is why they want to ban us (4WDs) from the island. Not cool,” the post read.