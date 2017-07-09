WATCH: Unlikely visitor checks out boat off Bundaberg shore

JUST SEALING AROUND: Jodie Hall filmed and photographed a playful young Australia fur seal at Burnett Heads on Saturday morning.

IT WASN'T just an ordinary morning out fishing off the coast of Bundaberg for photographer Jodie Hall.

Ms Hall had an unexpected visitor and a rare one at that.

A curious fur seal playfully swam around her boat while she was fishing out from Burnett Heads.

She grabbed her phone and filmed it checking out the members on board the boat, including her dog who took just as much interest back.

"I felt pretty amazed to see a seal this far north," she said.

The fur seal is the world's fourth-rarest seal species.

So Ms Hall was right to be astonished at the sighting.

The seals were hunted to the brink of extinction last century, population recovery has been slow, and seals are now wholly protected.

It is unusual to see the fur seal this far north as it is normally found from the coast of New South Wales, down around the shores of Tasmania to Victoria and South Australia.

The NewsMail reported sighting of a seal in October 2015 when Bundaberg Sailing Club members Dermot McNamus and Harry Steenhuison spotted a magnificent seal sunning itself in the water.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson told the NewsMail, at the time, seals of various species, especially fur seals, were regularly seen along the south Queensland coast during the latter part of each year.

"These are mostly young seals originating from the breeding grounds in southern Australia or New Zealand," the spokesperson said.

"With increasing populations resulting from conservation efforts in southern Australia, there have been increasing numbers of young fur-seals visiting south Queensland in recent years."

The spokesperson said seals had been recorded as far north as the northern Great Barrier Reef off Cairns and isolated seals could be expected to come as far north as Hervey Bay each year.

"Our waters are within the normal dispersed feeding range for the species," the spokesperson said.