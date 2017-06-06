WATCH: Two crashes at two intersections

BUNDABERG'S emergency services were kept busy this afternoon when four cars were involved in two separate crashes.

The first crash happened around 4pm when a small white hatchback and a small work truck collided at the intersection of Whittred and Alexandra Sts.

As of 4.45pm a tow truck was on the way to collect the white Hyundai i20 which deployed airbags.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing a loud bang.

The scene of a crash between Whittred and Alexandra Sts, East Bundaberg. Mike Knott

Fire crews were working to clean debris off the road and laying down absorbent material to soak oil up off the road.

Ambulance crews attended the scene and took a man to hospital suffering minor injuries.

Shortly after, another crash occurred at the intersection of Commercial St and Johanna Bvld.

There are not believed to have been any serious injuries.