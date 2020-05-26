WATCH: Twelve cop cars caught up in pursuit drama

A 26-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a major police chase across Brisbane that resulted in a section of tunnel being closed and two police vehicles damaged.

The incident began with a man allegedly stealing a Toyota station wagon from a Bellbird Park, Inala address on 6pm Monday night while the owner of the car was unpacking it.

The scene at Nundah. Picture: Supplied/Connor Perring

The vehicle was then spotted by PolAir more than an hour later at Kedron travelling on the wrong side of Edinburgh Castle Road in Wavell Heights with its lights off, with multiple reports from Courier-Mail commenters about how close they came to the vehicle on its route through Brisbane's northside.

One commenter claimed the car "almost hit my wife driving down the wrong side of Albany Creek Rd about 7:30 tonight".

Another commenter also claimed the vehicle "nearly hit us".

Police will allege the man continued to drive dangerously before parking the vehicle on Binowee Street, Aspley. He then allegedly attempted to carjack a second vehicle, pulling the driver from the front seat.

However, a neighbour came to the aid of the driver and both were able to stop the man from driving away.

This resulted in the man scrambling back into the stolen station wagon and driving directly at Police who were arriving on scene.

The man then continued to drive dangerously southbound on Sandgate Road at Northgate, with police soon after engaging in an authorised pursuit of the vehicle. Two police cars were able to box in the vehicle and bring it to a stop just outside the George Bridges Tunnel just before 8pm, with witnesses saying on social media that "(police) basically trapped and crushed the car between two police cars" and that the police cars were "totalled".

Firefighers were also called to the scene. Picture: Supplied/Connor Perring

Witness reports suggest as many as 12 police cars were involved in the chase, as well as the Pol Air helicopter, before it came to an end.

The southbound lane of the tunnel was closed, with police diverting traffic via Sandgate Rd, but has since reopened.

The two police cars involved in the stopping manoeuvrer sustained some damage, with the Courier-Mail being told the officers behind the wheels "were doing fine."

A 26-year-old Kedron man has been charged with various driving offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, obstruction and driving without a licence as well as an attempted robbery with use of violence charge.

He will appear before the Brisbane Magistrates Court later today.

