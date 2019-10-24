Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Truck driver’s heartfelt video message to family

by Grace Mason
24th Oct 2019 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TRUCKIE involved in a serious crash which left him with multiple broken bones has told the family in the other car he hopes to meet up with them in a kind-hearted video message.

Flying Fish Point father-of-three Robin Smith, 54, faces a lengthy recovery and remains in the Cairns Hospital with 15 broken ribs and serious leg injuries.

But he recorded the video message earlier this week which has been delivered to the Sellars family from Brinsmead who are recovering in Townsville Hospital.

Flying Fish Point truck driver Robin Smith, 54, recovering in Cairns Hospital with children Lindsay, Morgan and Ashley.
Flying Fish Point truck driver Robin Smith, 54, recovering in Cairns Hospital with children Lindsay, Morgan and Ashley.

Mum Rachael and her sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11, all suffered significant injuries in the October 7 head-on collision which occurred on the Mulgrave River Bridge near Gordonvale.

In the video Mr Smith said he had been thinking of the family and while he had a few "bashes and breaks" he was "on the mend".

"Hope to catch up with you guys later on when everything's all done and dusted and we're all well and good," he said.

 

David and Rachael Sellars with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Facebook
David and Rachael Sellars with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Facebook

"Just thinking of you, get well and we'll chat later."

Husband and father David Sellars spoke out last week to ask the community to support Mr Smith as they had his family.

A GoFundMe campaign for them has raised over $31,500.

Initial crash investigations suggest the Sellars' car may have crossed onto the wrong side of the road before colliding with Mr Smith's truck, but investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
crash truck truck crash video message

Top Stories

    Bundy farmer takes top 10 spot on AFR young rich List

    premium_icon Bundy farmer takes top 10 spot on AFR young rich List

    News Bundaberg’s Peter Greensill has made the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List.

    • 24th Oct 2019 12:01 PM
    JOBS: Developer puts call out for construction workers

    premium_icon JOBS: Developer puts call out for construction workers

    Business ONE of Australia’s largest masterplanned seaside developments has put the call out...

    Community speaks: dam petition reaches 1000 signatures

    premium_icon Community speaks: dam petition reaches 1000 signatures

    News “I’m sure that parliamentarians are taking notice.”

    Explained: Why Hinkler MP is against farmer exit packages

    premium_icon Explained: Why Hinkler MP is against farmer exit packages

    News Keith Pitt has slammed the idea of an exit strategy for farmers ahead of the NFF...