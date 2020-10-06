Menu
WATCH: Treasurer’s Budget speech live

by Gerard Cockburn
6th Oct 2020 6:27 PM

 

It's been billed as the most consequential Federal Budget in decades.

At 7.30pm on Tuesday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will rise in Parliament to deliver his critical Budget speech.

With the coronavirus recession expected to severely hurt the Budget bottom line for years, Australians will be keen to hear how the government will lead the country out of economic turmoil.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning ahead of handing down the Budget, Mr Frydenberg said the document would be "all about jobs".

"COVID-19 is an economic shock like no other. Globally, the equivalent of 600 million people have lost their job, and here in Australia, 10 per cent of our workforce either lost their job or saw their working hours reduced to zero," he said.

"The Morrison Government responded with an unprecedented amount of support: JobKeeper, JobSeeker, $750 payments to millions of pensioners, carers and others on income support. And a $32 billion cashflow boost that is supporting small business through this crisis.

"Our plan will create jobs. This is all about jobs. It's all about helping those who are out of a job get into a job.

"It's all about helping those that are in work stay in work. Our plan will create opportunity. Our plan will drive investment. Our plan will grow the economy and guarantee the essential services Australians rely on. Our plan will see Australia a stronger nation."

Originally published as Watch Treasurer's Budget speech live

editors picks federal budget 2020 josh frydenberg politics

