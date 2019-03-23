Menu
TOOT TOOT: The Bundaberg Model Train and Hobby Expo is full steam ahead with the Multiplex packed-full of excited spectators. Ben Turnbull
WATCH: Train expo is more than just little models

Emma Reid
by
23rd Mar 2019 12:25 PM

THERE was more than just trains at the 6th annual Bundaberg Model Train and Hobby Expo which was fullsteam ahead this morning.

Spectators and enthusiasts travelled from near and far to take a look at Bundaberg's biggest train expo.

Wide Bay Burnett Model Railway Club president Stephen Reeves said as soon as the doors opened the Multiplex was bustling with people.

Mr Reeves said it was the first year they had included more than the typical trains.

 

FULL STEAM AHEAD: Wide Bay Burnett Model Railway Club president Stephen Reeves enjoys the expo at the Bundaberg Multiplex. Ben Turnbull

"This year we are including other hobbies including model planes, yachts, cars and tanks to attract more people," Mr Reeves said.

"We'd love everyone, of all ages, to come and see our expo and to enjoy it.

"There's an opportunity for people to come and buy their hobby supplies here so they can take part in it as well."

 

The expo isn't just for the serious modeller, Mr Reeves said because the traders were included at the event novelist were encouraged to take part.

Brandon and Mandie Laycock brought their two children, Amelia, 7, and Henry, 6, up from Maryborough to visit the expo.

Henry said he was the biggest Thomas the Tank Engine fan in the "whole wide world" as he explained the workings of train.

"Some trains have really big pistons," the six year old said.

 

EXCITEMENT: Siblings Amelia and Henry Laycock travelled from Maryborough to enjoy the train expo. Emma Reid

"I just love all trains."

Wide Bay Burnett Model Railway Club member Jeff Rosenberg lives, eats and breathes trains.

He said it was lucky he had a supportive wife and it's been his passion since he was a little boy.

"I work on my trains every day," Mr Rosenberg said.

"I lives in Brisbane as a little boys and as soon as I heard a steam train, I was hooked."

 

TRAINMAN: Wide Bay Burnett Model Railway Club member Jeff Rosenberg lives, eats and breathes trains. Emma Reid

His model was made from scratch, from painting and gluing all on the scenery and the building.

"My track is called Rosedale - which is named after my surname and my brother - it's just a coincidence there is also a Rosedale here."

"The trains all run on power around the track and constantly need cleaning - there's a lot of work that goes in to this hobby."

The expo is open until 5pm today and from 9am to 4pm tomorrow.

