WATCH TRAILER: Bundy filmmakers to show doco on big screen

ON THE BIG SCREEN: David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol's Big Fish Big Adventure is coming to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on October 25.

IT'S a fishing show and so much more.

Big Fish Big Adventure is a project David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol have been working on for the past two-and-a-half years and the Bundaberg community will be the first to see the finished product with the world premier screening at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next month.

Audiences will be treated to the 8-episode observational documentary in a single seating.

Determined to follow their passion in film-making while staying in the region, the duo have worked tirelessly to create a show with plenty of sport fishing and adventure which takes you below the surface with diving, looking for shipwrecks and artefacts on islands off the coast of Bundaberg.

The series follows the crew and guests aboard the exploration charter company Big Cat Reality, with Captain James McVeigh out at Wreck Reef.

With a decade of experience in film making, many of which were with fishing programs, Mr Quarrell said they were determined to create their own content, so much so that they've done it with no financial backing.

The labour of love that is Big Fish Big Adventure has been a learning experience like no other for Mr Nicol who has been with the project since the beginning.

He said choosing to stay in the region rather than go away to university and follow his passion has been massive.

He said while their footage was good, getting to experience the environment first-hand was "pretty cool" as the reef appeared untouched.

Mr Nicol said he would much rather shoot out on location than in a studio and this project with Mr Quarrell has seen him develop a unique style of film making.

Mr Quarrell said they had been met with great support from local businesses like TackleWorld and Queensland Computers.

The screening of the three hours of fishing and adventure straight out of the Coral Sea that is Big Fish Big Adventures will be held on October 25 at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

Tickets for students and concession are $15, with adults priced at $20.

Mr Quarrell said they've had good interest and ticket sales already.

To purchase a ticket you can go to the Moncrieff box office, TackleWorld or the Big Fish Big Adventure Facebook and website.

Mr Quarrell said they will also be selling merchandise like shirts and caps on the night.

For more information or to view the trailer for Big Fish Big Adventure head to www.bigfishbigadventure.com/.