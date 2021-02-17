Menu
Tradies' van explodes into flames
WATCH: Tradies’ lucky escape as van explodes

by Elise Williams
17th Feb 2021 9:30 AM
Two tradies have been forced to flee from their van as it went up in flames near a major Logan shopping centre this morning.

The blaze took hold of the van at about 7.40am on Mungaree Drive in Shailer Park, just a few hundred metres from the Logan Hyperdome.

Two tradies were lucky to escape from their burning van.
It's understood the van was carrying chemicals and fuel when it quickly caught alight.

According to reports, there were a number of small explosions before firefighters were able to get the fire under control just after 8am, while the blaze was finally extinguished at 8.10am.

The Queensland Police Service and two firefighting crews remain on scene.

There are no reports of injury.

