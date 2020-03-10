Menu
Pets & Animals

WATCH: Tiny puppy pulled from bathroom pipe

by Cloe Read
10th Mar 2020 7:12 AM
A TWO-day-old puppy is lucky to be alive after it got stuck inside a pipe when it fell down a floor drain in a bathroom at the weekend.

'Troopie' the puppy was rescued by The Brisbane Plumbers owner Joseph Egan after he got a call from a Beenleigh home at 10pm on Saturday.

 

The drain down which the puppy got stuck. Picture: Adam Head
The drain down which the puppy got stuck. Picture: Adam Head

 

The puppy in its tight predicament. Picture: The Brisbane Plumbers
The puppy in its tight predicament. Picture: The Brisbane Plumbers

 

Initially thinking the call was a prank, Mr Egan said he was surprised the adventurous puppy survived.

"Its definitely not often you get a call about a puppy stuck like that but also then that it survived," he said.

"There were actually two puppies that fell down and this one ran through the gully and got wedged.

 

The Brisbane Plumbers’ Joseph Egan plucks the puppy from its predicament.
The Brisbane Plumbers’ Joseph Egan plucks the puppy from its predicament.

 

"I'm amazed it survived and I've heard its now doing really well."

Mr Egan cut out the section of the pipe the puppy was stuck in, and was initially unable to pull him out by his feet so instead was shaken out in a downward action.

He said the kids wanted to call the puppy 'Lucky' but the father said it would be called 'Dollars' because the puppy cost him a "s---load of money".

 

Resting comfortably after the ordeal. Picture: Adam Head
Resting comfortably after the ordeal. Picture: Adam Head

 

View this post on Instagram

🐶🐶🐶PUPPY IN A DRAIN!!!🐶🐶🐶 Yes you read correct Puppy in Drain! 😳😳😳We initially thought this was a prank call but it turned out to be legit. This lady rang at around 10pm last night panicking and said, “my puppy has fallen down the floor drain and is stuck!”. It is nothing short of a miracle that it has survived being stuck down the drain for over 60mins. We were able to use our CCTV camera to locate the puppy in the drain so we knew where to cut and not cause any harm. Check out our next video to see how it came out safely. For all your plumbing and drainage needs contact The Brisbane Plumbers 📞1300576388 Or visit our website 🌎 https://thebrisbaneplumbers.com.au 👨‍🏭 we have an emergency plumber on call providing a after hours service 24/7 👨‍🏭

A post shared by The Brisbane Plumbers - Joey E (@thebrisbaneplumbers) on

