Fighting Roos
News

WATCH: Three kangaroos pack a punch

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 12:03 PM
GLENDA Clark was woken up this morning to see an unusual find, three kangaroos fighting on the Coral Cove golf course.

Mrs Clark said she woke up to their grunting and it was an incredible sight to see.

"I woke up at about 5.45am to a strange noise and there they were, I captured it to show my husband as he slept through it," Mrs Clark.

"We get the kangaroos around but it is so unusual to have three fighting.

"They were standing up on their tails, it was fascinating to see them so close and to see how strong and powerful they are."

coral cove golf club kangaroo fight kangaroos
Bundaberg News Mail

