Offbeat

WATCH THE VIDEO: Mystery light spotted over CQ

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
22nd Jul 2019 10:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MYSTERY light has been seen streaking across the sky in north and central Queensland tonight.

The footage captured was filmed from Ingham and appears to show an object similar to a meteor streaking across the atmosphere.

There are reports of the mystery light, seen moving east to west, from residents to the south of Queensland in Hervey Bay and all the way out to Julia Creek - including Mackay.

Reports have emerged that the object was seen in the sky for more than a minute and was not a flash like a meteor.

Speculation is mounting on social media that the light seen was from India's successful launch of its unmanned mission to the moon.

Let us know if you have seen anything. Email news@dailymercury.com.au

