Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The yachts wait to launch at last year’s race.
The yachts wait to launch at last year’s race.
Sport

Watch the Brisbane to Gladstone live here

by Kyle Pollard
19th Apr 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The time-honoured Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race starts today. Follow the live stream below as the competitors look to break the record that was set last year.

The overall handicap winner of the race is awarded The Courier-Mail Cup and Sydney merchant banker Matt Allen is chasing history on his 66-foot racer Ichi Ban.

In this year's field of 40 yachts - and with not a pigeon among them - Allen is trying to match the hat-trick of titles collected by Norseman in 1954-1956.

MORE BRISBANE TO GLADSTONE STORIES:

Ragamuffin eases a broken heart for Freebairn

Salter carries the hopes of Moreton Bay

The rich history of the Brisbane to Gladstone

brisbane to gladstone yacht race editors picks live stream yacht race

Top Stories

    Column: Jewel mess not council's fault, but current system

    premium_icon Column: Jewel mess not council's fault, but current system

    Opinion WHEN I read the phrase "embarrassing mess” in Carolyn Booth's editorial on Thursday I thought she had gone too hard.

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:19 AM
    Suspended jail term after mum leaves kids alone for night

    premium_icon Suspended jail term after mum leaves kids alone for night

    Crime Police say mother of four's behaviour was 'abhorrent'

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:06 AM
    Coming soon: Who will make NewsMail's top 20 stylish people

    premium_icon Coming soon: Who will make NewsMail's top 20 stylish people

    Trend setting Will clothing designer Lennee Graham feature on list

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:03 AM
    'Our worst nightmare': Advocates devastated by dingo attack

    premium_icon 'Our worst nightmare': Advocates devastated by dingo attack

    News 'This is terrible. It's our worst nightmare.'

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:00 AM