WATCH: Taylor Swift has dropped a new single and it's epic

IT'S clocked up almost four million views in just six hours.

Yep, Taylor Swift's new single is out and it's a winner.

Dropping hints on social media platforms a day before its release, fans everywhere started to get excited.

Most fans, affectionately known as Swifties, praised the edgy new single, while others were quick to criticise, saying the song was simply taking shots at fellow pop princess Katy Perry.

Some said the song sounded too much like 90s classic Too Sexy by Right Said Fred and there's good reason for that.

It's technically an 'interpolation' rather than a sample of the song, which means it doesn't use the original track but borrows and reworks some of it.

That means Right Said Fred are on the song's credits.

The single, with its dark themes about karma and retribution, is the lead single off Swift's upcoming November album, Reputation.