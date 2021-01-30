Watch as this super cute Tassie devil ventures into the city

A Hobart CBD resident was shocked to see what her new doorbell security camera picked up in the early hours of Saturday morning - a Tasmanian devil bounding up her front stairs.

Cathy Wren has lived on the corner of Molle and Davey streets in Hobart for a decade and has never encountered a devil in the wild before now.

"We only just set up the security doorbell camera and that's the first thing it captured at 5 this morning," Mrs Wren laughed.

A Tasmanian devil was spotted on the front steps of Cathy Wren’s house on the corner of Molle and Davey streets.

"We thought maybe it was a possum but no it's a devil ... it came up the steps, did a little circle and took off.

"It was very surprising to see that in the inner city."

Earlier this month, three Tasmanian devils were found dead on the Southern Outlet

"I'm surprised to hear devils were found on the Southern Outlet," Tasmanian Devil Unzoo owner John Hamilton said. "The good thing is it shows devils in the south are breeding."

It's not the first time Tassie wildlife has found a way this far into the city centre.

The penguin under a car in Morrison St, outside the Customs House Hotel.

In 2016, a little penguin caused a stir after escaping the heat at a popular watering hole on the corner of Murray and Morrison streets.

It negotiated a busy Morrison St to reach the Customs House Hotel, which is a block back from the waterfront.

Originally published as WATCH: Tassie devil ventures into the big city