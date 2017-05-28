WATCH: 'Stupid' glass-breaking vandal caught on camera

POLICE are investigating after CCTV footage showed a vandal attacking a local community hall overnight.

Moore Park Beach Community Association treasurer Adam Harradine requested help identifying the offender, who was clearly shown trying to ram the front doors of the Moore Park Beach Community Hall with a eucalyptus branch before kicking in a window.

CCTV: Vandal kicks window at Moore Park Beach: Moore Park Beach local Adam Harradine has released CCTV footage of a vandal attacking the community hall with a branch before kick in a window on Saturday night.

Association president Shanelle Pekin said the incident was "pretty disappointing”.

"It's just stupid vandalism really,” she said.

"As soon he puts his foot through the window, he runs because the alarm goes off.

"We're a not-for-profit, we only exist for the community and for them to try and break the hall...

"The repairs come from our own pocket.”

Paul from Moore Park Beach Glass and Security was out to fix the window straight away this morning.

"We understand it's a group of three on the CCTV, but just one who had the tree branch,” Ms Pekin said.

"It's not safe to be out - you've got young families having dinner down the road while this is happening.”

If you have any information that could help police, phone PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.