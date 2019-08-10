Menu
Rugby League

Watch: St Edmunds v St Pats Grade 10 AIC rugby league

10th Aug 2019 12:16 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
We're two rounds into the AIC rugby league season and every team already has a win on the board.

We're live streaming the Yr 9 and 10 St Edmunds v St Pats game and Open match between Marist Ashgrove v St Lauries at this link this afternoon.

Watch the action live in the player above by pressing the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the screen.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 3

Saturday, August 10 at St Edmunds, Church Rd, Tivoli

*St Edmunds College v St Patricks College

*Marist College Ashgrove v St Laurences College

*Villanova v Iona College

*Bye: Padua College

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream: St Edmunds v St Pats)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream: St Edmunds v St Pats)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Lauries)

