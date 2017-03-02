WATCH: Squeals and brakes heard as cars collide

A WHITE Holden Commodore crashed into a black Mitsubishi at East Bundaberg around 2pm today.

The crash happened on Princess St outside the Bridgestone Service Centre.

Witness, Bridgestone employee and nearby resident Clint Lythall said it was his car that was crashed into.

Car collides with vehicle over east : Video from the scene of a two-vehicle crash at East Bundaberg.

"I was over at work and I heard a couple of tyres squealing and heard a couple of brake screeches," he said.

"We looked underneath the truck that we just finished and saw all the smoke obviously from the airbag and got around the back of the truck and 'hello', here's a white car trying to mate with my black car."

Mr Lythall said he was glad things had not been worse.

"I'm fully insured so lucky for me," he said.

"Hopefully he'll (the driver) be fine, hard lesson to learn though."

It is believed the male driver suffered a minor wrist injury.

An ambulance attended but the man was not taken to hospital.

Traffic is flowing normally along Princess St.