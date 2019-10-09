Menu
Criminal breaks into business in just over a minute
Crime

WATCH: Speedy thief steals new threads

Zizi Averill
8th Oct 2019 7:08 PM | Updated: 9th Oct 2019 8:24 AM
POLICE have released CCTV footage of a hooded intruder breaking into a Paget workwear business to steal a handful of clothing.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said police were investigating after the shop on Central Park Drive was broken into just after 10.30pm on Sunday, October 6.

As part of their investigation police have released footage of the break-in.

In the CCTV footage a hooded person is seen slowly prying open the door before squeezing through the gap. They then grab a handful of clothing before leaving through the broken door.

The entire incident took just over a minute.

Snr Const Smith said police were encouraging anyone who had information about the offence to contact them as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 13 14 44 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901948531

