WATCH: Sound of peace rings out

PEACE BELLS: The anglican bishop to the defence forces, bishop Ian Lambert in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN280619BELLS2

DID you hear bells ringing about 11am?

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, Bundaberg Christ Church held a service which concluded with the inaugural ringing of the peace bells.

The church is one of three churches in the state with the full-circle ringing bells.

Peace bells ring out: Peace bells ring out in Bundaberg

There are six peace bells which are said to represent peace, love, joy, faithfulness, goodness, gentleness and kindness, patience and self-control.

The treaty represents the end of World War I, as a declaration of peace, signed on June 28,1919. Parish council member Russell Cobb said

the "church was packed” for the service.

Mr Cobb said it was a particularly exciting time as it was the first time anyone had heard all six bells ring at the same time, and "they certainly made a presence”.

The commemoration service at the church yesterday was performed by Reverend Ian Lambert, Anglican Bishop to the Australian Defence Force.

Tto listen to the Peace Bells ringing, head to www.news-mail.com.au