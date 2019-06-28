Menu
PEACE BELLS: The anglican bishop to the defence forces, bishop Ian Lambert in Bundaberg.
PEACE BELLS: The anglican bishop to the defence forces, bishop Ian Lambert in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN280619BELLS2
WATCH: Sound of peace rings out

Mikayla Haupt
by
29th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
DID you hear bells ringing about 11am?

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, Bundaberg Christ Church held a service which concluded with the inaugural ringing of the peace bells.

The church is one of three churches in the state with the full-circle ringing bells.

There are six peace bells which are said to represent peace, love, joy, faithfulness, goodness, gentleness and kindness, patience and self-control.

The treaty represents the end of World War I, as a declaration of peace, signed on June 28,1919. Parish council member Russell Cobb said

the "church was packed” for the service.

Mr Cobb said it was a particularly exciting time as it was the first time anyone had heard all six bells ring at the same time, and "they certainly made a presence”.

The commemoration service at the church yesterday was performed by Reverend Ian Lambert, Anglican Bishop to the Australian Defence Force.

Tto listen to the Peace Bells ringing, head to www.news-mail.com.au

