WATCH: Sound of peace rings out
DID you hear bells ringing about 11am?
In honour of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, Bundaberg Christ Church held a service which concluded with the inaugural ringing of the peace bells.
The church is one of three churches in the state with the full-circle ringing bells.
There are six peace bells which are said to represent peace, love, joy, faithfulness, goodness, gentleness and kindness, patience and self-control.
The treaty represents the end of World War I, as a declaration of peace, signed on June 28,1919. Parish council member Russell Cobb said
the "church was packed” for the service.
Mr Cobb said it was a particularly exciting time as it was the first time anyone had heard all six bells ring at the same time, and "they certainly made a presence”.
The commemoration service at the church yesterday was performed by Reverend Ian Lambert, Anglican Bishop to the Australian Defence Force.
Tto listen to the Peace Bells ringing, head to www.news-mail.com.au