Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Saturday’s open men’s softball final between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
Saturday’s open men’s softball final between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Softball Rockhampton’s open men’s final

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will face off in Softball Rockhampton's open men's grand final today.

The decider will be livestreamed on this website at noon.

Frenchville finished on top of the ladder after the regular season and will start firm favourites today.

But the Magpies Mongrels, whose line-up includes youth and experience, will be determined to put in a strong showing.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to the start of the game.

livestreaming rockhampton softball rockhampton softball grand final
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a little dog has made a big difference to Bundy man

        Premium Content How a little dog has made a big difference to Bundy man

        News Thanks to the Australian Lions Hearing Dog program and a terrier cross with a heart of gold David Eslick now feels like one of the luckiest people in the world.

        Elderly couple were forced apart for first time in 58 years

        Premium Content Elderly couple were forced apart for first time in 58 years

        Opinion Heartbreak as amputee farmer waits for wife: Kylie Lang

        Man hopes to turn life around after break-up made him homeless

        Premium Content Man hopes to turn life around after break-up made him...

        News The defendant pleaded guilty to nine charges, received a driving disqualification...

        Calls for caution after spike in motorbike crashes

        Premium Content Calls for caution after spike in motorbike crashes

        News “The nature of the injuries, sustained by these patients, are often quite serious...