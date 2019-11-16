Menu
Aerial footage of Clumber fire
News

WATCH: Shocking video footage shows grim reality of fire

Bianca Hrovat
15th Nov 2019 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM
EMERGENCY services footage shows the unpredictable fire that continues to devastate the Main Range and its surrounding communities.

The Clumber fire stretches across four separate fire fronts at Tarome, Spicers Peak, Moogerah and Mount Alphen.

The dangerous blaze closed the Cunningham Hwy as it caused debris to fall from mountain tops and heightened the possibility of bitumen melting.

The Tarome front is currently moving from the highway through to Campsite Road, Ryan Road and Simmonds Road, in the vicinity of The Bluff.

